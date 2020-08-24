Sister Calls 911 on 6-Year-Old Who Got His Head Stuck in a Chair During 2nd Day of Virtual Learning

Whether they're attending school in-person or using a virtual classroom -- if a kid starts to get antsy, he's going to find trouble. Mom Cinamon Contreras of south Texas knows this all too well now, after her 6-year-old son, Colton, managed to stick his head through the back of his desk chair and he couldn't get it back out. Luckily, the mom of four was able to free her son with the help of some first responders, so she can breath a sigh of relief now that her son's safe and sound.

  • It was just the second day of virtual learning, and of course it didn't go exactly smoothly.

    In what is probably a new record, the whole thing happened 90 minutes after the first grader's virtual school day began, Contreras tells CafeMom.

    "He was writing and illustrating a short story which he does not have the patience for. He's 6!" his mom jokes.

  • Colton was on his last sentence when he got a case of the wiggles.

    Contreras had left her older daughter in charge while she went to run a quick errand. She was gone maybe 10 minutes when she got the call that no one wants to receive.

    "My daughter calls me 'Mama, Colton got his head stuck in the desk so I called the fire department!'" she recalls. 

    "Needless to say, I got home fast."

  • Colton was calm but "not happy" as he waited for help.

    He patiently waited as two first responders tried several ways to free him. They nearly used a saw to cut through the chair's back, but lucky a pair of bolt cutters was able to cut through the plastic.

    "Our new to us 'used school desk' didn’t work out as planned, but my boy is OK and now has a new 'small moment' to write about," the mom says.

  • Colton's incident is definitely not something that Contreras could've predicted.

    She's always very cautious when it comes to her kids -- but of course, boys are completely different kinds of animals.

    "I'm the type of mom that thinks about safety for my kids. Put pot handles inward on the stove, don't leave knives on the counter, keep blind strings up high, don't leave a kid alone in the bath, etc.," she continues.

    "I would have never imagined this would happen but I'm learning that boys will be boys and do crazy things," she continues.

  • After seeing other parents share their experiences with online learning, the mom decided to go public with Colton's story.

    "I think it's safe to say he'd rather have his head stuck in a chair than watch another educational video," she wrote on Facebook. "At least he got to tour a fire truck after they cut him out!"

    Contreras says sharing the photos of Colton's crazy ordeal actually made her feel better about the whole thing. 

    "Like less guilty or embarrassed because so many moms out there can relate to these unpredictable incidents!" she explains.

    Overall, Colton's photos have been met with laughs and smiles all across the internet.

    Even though her son's story ended well, the mom hopes other parents will think about what teachers and day care workers go through "on a daily basis." 

    "If this happens at home with one, I imagine it's quite difficult when you're in a 22 to 1 ratio," she says.

    It's important that we give the same consideration to the people who care for our kids during their school day as we would give ourselves. Or, as Contreras puts it, "Things happen."

