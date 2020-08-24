Sister Calls 911 on 6-Year-Old Who Got His Head Stuck in a Chair During 2nd Day of Virtual Learning

Colton was on his last sentence when he got a case of the wiggles.

Contreras had left her older daughter in charge while she went to run a quick errand. She was gone maybe 10 minutes when she got the call that no one wants to receive.



"My daughter calls me 'Mama, Colton got his head stuck in the desk so I called the fire department!'" she recalls.

"Needless to say, I got home fast."