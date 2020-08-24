Sister Calls 911 on 6-Year-Old Who Got His Head Stuck in a Chair During 2nd Day of Virtual Learning

Cinamon Contreras
Whether they're attending school in-person or using a virtual classroom -- if a kid starts to get antsy, he's going to find trouble. Mom Cinamon Contreras of south Texas knows this all too well now, after her 6-year-old son, Colton, managed to stick his head through the back of his desk chair and he couldn't get it back out. Luckily, the mom of four was able to free her son with the help of some first responders, so she can breath a sigh of relief now that her son's safe and sound.
-
It was just the second day of virtual learning, and of course it didn't go exactly smoothly.
-
Colton was on his last sentence when he got a case of the wiggles.
-
-
Colton was calm but "not happy" as he waited for help.
-
Colton's incident is definitely not something that Contreras could've predicted.
-
-
After seeing other parents share their experiences with online learning, the mom decided to go public with Colton's story.
Share this Story