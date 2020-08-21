Toddler Finally Can Breathe on Her Own After Drowning in Backyard Pool 2 Months Ago

Lahey had sent Olive and her older sister, Scarlett, outside to water some plants.

"It was their usual chore that they enjoyed doing together," she wrote. Meanwhile, the mom was inside preparing beets and sweet potatoes for dinner. She could see the girls through the kitchen window. "They were fine. Maybe wasting some water but they were smiling so it was worth it," she explained.

Scarlett was giving Olive's stuffed raccoon a shower with the hose and, although she can't know for sure when things changed, Lahey admitted she did turn away from the window for a moment to wash her hands and put the peels from the vegetables in the compost container.

"I didn't notice she went to the pool gate. I still heard the water running and didn't look outside. I thought everything was fine," she recalled.

