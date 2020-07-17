Pregnant Mom Is Fuming After Husband Snaps a Photo of Her Puking -- Until He Tells Her Why

So many parts about pregnancy will get people all warm and fuzzy inside -- like hearing the baby's heartbeat for the first time or feeling the flutter of the first kicks. But then there's the other stuff -- the feet swelling, the constant peeing, and (of course) the endless days of morning sickness -- that women could really do without. Sara Wanselm knows a thing or two about what that's like. The Stockholm, Sweden, mom of two is pregnant with her third child and has been battling a nasty case of morning sickness for a while. Recently, while Wanselm sat hunched over a toilet, her husband snapped a quick photo of her mid-puke -- something that (not-so-surprisingly) enraged her at the time. After he explained his reasons for taking it, both the image and the story are going viral.

