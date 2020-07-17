Pregnant Mom Is Fuming After Husband Snaps a Photo of Her Puking -- Until He Tells Her Why

The post has been liked thousands of times since last week, and it brought in countless comments from moms who've been there.

"I just started crying like a baby," wrote one person.

"He's so right, but I really hope that you get better soon and will be able to enjoy this wonder," added someone else.

"At least you have your own personal hair holder-backer," one woman joked. "I had horrible morning sickness, as well. Lost 14 lbs. in my 1st trimester. I also frequently passed out, and would vomit immediately after."

"This made me cry," yet another person wrote. "I struggled so much with the past 2 months from severe morning sickness and I kept saying how I wish I had never gotten pregnant again. This is also my 3rd and it has been my hardest pregnancy. Now that I'm finally feeling better, I hate those thoughts that I allowed to take over for weeks at a time."