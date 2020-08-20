Mom Flying Alone With 6 Kids Kicked Off Flight After 2-Year-Old Refuses To Wear Her Face Mask

The mother also insisted that there seems to be some gray area with JetBlue's mask-wearing policy -- at least when it comes to young kids.

"It says (on JetBlue's website) that a child who cannot wear a mask does not have to wear a mask," she insisted. "I tried to tell them this, but they didn't care ... They wanted me off the plane."

But according to the Daily News, the airline strengthened its mask policies earlier this month, along with many other major airlines. Their official rules now state that children younger than 2 are not required to wear a mask but anyone older does. (A spokesperson for the airline said this was actually updated on August 10.)

"All travelers 2 years and older must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth throughout their journey, including during check-in, boarding, while in flight and deplaning," the website now states.

"Masks with vents or exhalation valves are not permitted. Plastic face shields may be worn in addition to a face covering but not in place of one. Customers with conditions that prevent them from wearing a face covering should postpone travel until this temporary requirement is no longer in place."