Single Teen Dad Says Mom Ditched 1-Month-Old & Now He Wants Money for the Years She Missed

Now, almost four years later, his ex has finished college.

And she's looking to becoming a part of their lives again.

"I'm apprehensive. For one, I can't shake the feeling that if she could abandon our kid before, she could do it again. And two, I'm a little put out that she's been completely no contact and uninvolved -- including not paying child support -- for his entire life, and now thinks she can breeze back in because it's convenient now," he continued.

He won't stop her from seeing their son, but he really does wonder if he should press her to pay up on all of the money she owes him for raising their son on his own.