'Mask Bullying' Is a Thing & Parents Have To Worry About It With Kids Going Back to School

Although the term "mask bullying" may be new, we've seen it playing out in headlines for months.

Consider the California woman who went ballistic in a North Hollywood Trader Joe's back in June, yelling at customers who wore masks. Or the one in San Diego, who went viral that same month for screaming in the face of a Starbucks barista who refused to serve her without a mask.

And then there's the Arizona dad who went on a profanity-filled anti-mask tirade of his own in an undisclosed grocery store earlier this month. He had to be dragged out of the store after shouting at customers wearing masks and calling them all "sheep."

