Brothers, 3 & 1, Found Dead in Family's Hot Car After Locking Themselves Inside

The toddlers' deaths mark the 16th and 17th hot car deaths in the United States this year.

Unfortunately, children dying in hot cars is all too common, according to Kidsandcars.org, which noted that 88% of kids who died in hot car deaths are 3 or younger. Of all the hot car deaths between 1990 to 2019, 26% were the result of kids getting into the car on their own, the website stated.

The organization recommended that parents make it a habit to never leave cars unlocked "especially in the garage or driveway."

"Ask neighbors and visitors to do the same," the website advised.

Parents should also never leave keys within reach of children and should teach their kids how to honk the horn if they're ever stuck inside the car.

"If a child is missing, immediately check the inside, floorboards and trunk of all vehicles in the area very carefully," the website read.

It's not clear if any charges will be filed in the case, but for now, Evans told AL.com that the boys' deaths appear to be "just a tragic accident."