New Dad Bans Wife From Riding His Motorcycle Because It's Not Safe -- Even Though He Still Plans To

There is no denying that some folks are more risk takers than others. Once you become a parent, risk assessment becomes very real. Edgier behavior gets a serious reality check when a kid you're responsible for is officially in the picture, and one dad with a motorcycle is starting to come to that realization.
Only, he thinks his wife should be banned from the risk taking -- not him.
The dad explained on Reddit that he got into motorcycling seven years ago, and his wife (the girlfriend) became a passenger six years ago.
"When the weather was good (March to September/October) we would go somewhere together just about every weekend, usually the mountains or somewhere close enough to be a day trip," he reminisced. "We had a lot of fun on those trips, and I miss them a lot."
He went on to explain that they just had their first baby 10 months ago.
"...since we found out she was pregnant she hasn't gone riding with me," he said. "She has talked about doing some short trips with me if we could find a babysitter, but I didn't say much to her about my thoughts when she brought it up."
Only when his wife announced she got her mother to watch the baby so they could go on quick trip, his real opinion came to light.
"I didn't beat around the bush," he admitted. "I just came right out and told her I didn't feel comfortable giving her rides anymore since we now had a child. If something happened to us both that would be terrible so it was too risky."
When he stood his ground, she pushed back.
"She wasn't happy with what I said and tried to change my mind," he said. "When she saw I was firm in that view she asked me why if it was so dangerous it was okay for me to do it and take that risk. I didn't have a good answer, so she told me I was a hypocrite and an asshole for not discussing the decision with her and for doing something when I wouldn't let her do it because of the risk. My decision to keep riding is a separate issue which isn't relevant to my view that we should not ride together. It's why some parents don't ride together in the same airplane (extreme example)."
Redditors thought he was being far too unfair.
"If she can't ride on the bike, neither can you," asserted one user. "And you better start riding in separate cars, working separate schedules, taking shifts sleeping, etc."
Other former bikers even chimed in.
"I suggest if you're that worried you sell the bike," wrote one former motorcyclist turned parent. "I had a Ducati from when I was 17 till about 25, sold it when I got serious with my partner and we started trying for kids. I agree bikes are higher risk than pretty much anything else on the road, but your logic is self serving, if you really believe what you're telling your wife you should sell your bike."
The dad edited his original post, noting that he isn't against her riding cycles, he is against her being a passenger on his.
While some saw the logic in that post, others insisted he was still being unfair.
"...If it’s really only about ensuring one parent remains safe for the child, as he’s insisting/shouting in his edit, he should give up riding motorcycles permanently and give the bike to his wife so that she can enjoy solo rides whenever she wants," wrote one user. "With that, his problem is solved."
Or possibly, as others suggested, she get a bike of her own...
