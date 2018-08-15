Identical Twin Sisters Who Married Identical Twin Brothers Reveal They're Both Pregnant

When you're a twin, what are the chances that you and your sibling will fall madly in love with another set of twins? Well, identical twins 34-year-old Brittany and Briana Salyers married another pair of identical twins -- 36-year-old Josh and Jeremy Salyers. But that's not all. The sisters recently announced on Instagram that they finally achieved their dream come true: They're both pregnant at the exact same time.
The siblings announced their major baby news on August 14.
In a "Baby Watch"-themed pregnancy announcement posted on the Salyerstwins Instagram account shared by both couples, they wrote a joint statement that read: "We are thrilled and grateful to experience overlapping pregnancies and to share this news with you all! Guess what!!?? BOTH couples are pregnant!"
And these little ones won't just be typical cousins.
Because identical twins share the same DNA, the newborns will be "full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples," the post stated.
The pregnancy news follows their very special wedding.
It's not every day that twins marry another pair of twins, but the two couples did one better. They got married in a joint ceremony at the 2018 Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, Today reported.
The sisters met the brothers at that same festival the year before.
They even starred in a TLC special called Our Twinsane Wedding and, according to People, they were married by identical twin ministers. Their wedding theme was "Twice Upon a Time" -- naturally.
At the time of their wedding, the twins planned to live in the same house and raise their kids together.
Or so Brittany, who is married to Josh, told People.
"When we have children, my and Josh's children will be genetic siblings to Briana and Jeremy's children," she said. "Even though they're cousins, they're technically genetic siblings. We imagine it will be like two moms and two dads all raising our families together."
The sister have long been immersed in the twin subculture.
Yep, there's a twin subculture -- but what that really means is that the sisters love to dress alike, double date, and told People they feel like they're "two halves of a whole."
"It's really been a fairy tale come true. Marrying twins is something that's very important to us," Briana said at the time, calling it a "double fairy tale."
"Even when we were little girls I can remember being in kindergarten, knowing that that is what we saw for ourselves," she added.
Last year, the sisters said they were really hoping to get pregnant at the same time.
Speaking with the Australian news program Sunrise, Brittany explained that getting pregnant at the same time is "just something we would love to experience together," she said.
"We have experienced most milestones of our lives together, birthday, getting your driver's license, graduations, and our double wedding," she said. "This would be the next huge event, and we'd love to experience it together, and ideally we will."
Given their recent news, it seems like the sisters are absolutely living their dream. We think twin congratulations are in order!
