5,000 People Respond to Boy's Heartbreaking Plea From Foster Care : 'I Just Want a Mom'

A 9-year-old boy from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, might get his wish after his heartfelt plea to get adopted has caught the attention of thousands of people. In a recent news story, young Jordan shared his adoption journey with viewers, but it was his earnest admission that his greatest wish was for a "mom and dad" that struck a chord with more than 5,000 people from all over the country.
Jordan and his brother Braison were originally featured in a news clip three years ago.
KFOR captured the brothers back in 2017 at Frontier City. At the time, the brothers were living in separate group homes.
"Oh, we like to do anything together, like bake and karate," Jordan said during the interview.
Since their segment aired, Braison has been adopted.
Although Jordan doesn't get to see his brother too much anymore, all he really wanted was to get adopted himself.
Years later, the news station caught up with Jordan again in a segment called "A Place To Call Home."
The segment is meant to highlight kids who are looking to be adopted. He currently lives in a group home and dreams of a stable, loving, home of his own.
Jordan told the news station that if there was anywhere in the whole world he could go it would be "to an adoption party for a home."
And there was only one thing the boy wanted if he were to be granted three wishes.
"To have a family, and family, family. Those are the only wishes I have," he said. "I would just like to have a family to call mom and dad or just mom or just dad. I don't really care."
All he really wanted was a family that he could talk to "any time."
"I hope one of y’all pick me," added the boy, whose been in foster care for six years.
After his TV appearance, Oklahoma's Department of Human Services received an influx of inquiries into adopting Jordan.
Today.com reported that in the first 12 hours after the story aired, the agency received over 5,000 web inquiries about him.
It might take some time to get Jordan into the right situation.
KFOR spoke with OKDHS and was told that because of the amount of interest, officials are having a hard time getting back to everyone who wants to give Jordan a forever home.
Fox 4 spoke with Jordan’s OKDHS permanency planning worker, Christopher Marlowe, who said he's "in the process of reading through those profiles to select a family to try to move forward with."
"We've had a couple of families that expressed interest in adoption but after we did disclosures, the families decided that it wasn’t the right fit for them or their family at this time, so we've had some difficulty finding placement for him," he continued.
There are other kids who've been featured on "A Place To Call Home" who have special physical or behavioral needs, but Marlowe noted that "even for a child that's been through custody, [Jordan's] been through a whole lot compared to most of our kids."
Marlowe also hopes to reconnect Jordan with his brother.
"His brother's adoptive family has been agreeable to that and even if things go well, they said they would be willing to take them out on day passes so they could spend some good quality time together," Marlowe said.
Overall, Marlowe is optimistic for Jordan's future.
"I'm really excited about this and very hopeful this is going to be the breakthrough we needed to find this kid a home," he said.
