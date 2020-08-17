5,000 People Respond to Boy's Heartbreaking Plea From Foster Care : 'I Just Want a Mom'

It might take some time to get Jordan into the right situation.

KFOR spoke with OKDHS and was told that because of the amount of interest, officials are having a hard time getting back to everyone who wants to give Jordan a forever home.



Fox 4 spoke with Jordan’s OKDHS permanency planning worker, Christopher Marlowe, who said he's "in the process of reading through those profiles to select a family to try to move forward with."

"We've had a couple of families that expressed interest in adoption but after we did disclosures, the families decided that it wasn’t the right fit for them or their family at this time, so we've had some difficulty finding placement for him," he continued.

There are other kids who've been featured on "A Place To Call Home" who have special physical or behavioral needs, but Marlowe noted that "even for a child that's been through custody, [Jordan's] been through a whole lot compared to most of our kids."