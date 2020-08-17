Dad 'at a Loss' After Learning His Daughter Is Having an Affair With Her Married Boss -- Who's His Age

"I have a daughter [name redacted] and she's 23," he wrote. "She graduated from university last year and started working at a company. It wasn't the job related to her degree but she wanted some full time work experience before she seriously looked for a job relevant to her degree. She settled in really well, was making good money and seemed happy."

She even started paying him rent "(entirely her choice) because she said she wanted to pay me back for the 4 years I supported her through university. Her mom died when she was young so I've been a single dad to her and her brother (22) most of their lives. Any money I got went into providing them with a house or with education and I'm lucky that I managed to pay off the house with my wife's life insurance and that I used a lot towards their education so they didn't have debt," he wrote.