Dad 'at a Loss' After Learning His Daughter Is Having an Affair With Her Married Boss -- Who's His Age

When we became parents, we made a vow to always love our children. But loving them doesn't necessarily mean supporting all of their decisions, particularly if they are morally bankrupt. A father is seriously being tested after he learned that his only daughter is sleeping with her boss ... a married man who is just three years younger than him.
He began on Reddit by describing his family dynamic -- and admittedly it seems like he raised genuinely good people.
"I have a daughter [name redacted] and she's 23," he wrote. "She graduated from university last year and started working at a company. It wasn't the job related to her degree but she wanted some full time work experience before she seriously looked for a job relevant to her degree. She settled in really well, was making good money and seemed happy."
She even started paying him rent "(entirely her choice) because she said she wanted to pay me back for the 4 years I supported her through university. Her mom died when she was young so I've been a single dad to her and her brother (22) most of their lives. Any money I got went into providing them with a house or with education and I'm lucky that I managed to pay off the house with my wife's life insurance and that I used a lot towards their education so they didn't have debt," he wrote.
At a family dinner, he learned that his daughter had begun seeing someone.
She was fairly vague about the details, however. She mentioned that he worked for a good company and was slightly older, but that was it. Not wanting to pry because the relationship was so new, the dad said he was content to leave it at just that until she was seeing him for longer.
"So a couple of weeks pass with no issues until one day" everything blew up, the dad revealed.
"[She] comes home from work one day saying her boss' wife has been harassing her and being abusive to her. She claimed to have done nothing wrong and obviously I initially believed her since she's my little girl. I spent a few hours gently asking her what happened and her story kept changing so I got suspicious," he wrote.
"I asked her what the truth was and why would her boss' wife randomly start targeting her and [she] revealed it's because she was caught having sex with her boss in his marital bed. She then revealed she wasn't just dating him but they'd been having an affair for months. Her 41-year-old boss! She told me she loved him and that he was leaving his wife for her, someone young enough to be his daughter," the dad continued.
To say the father was disappointed in his daughter is an understatement.
"The time afterwards consisted of my daughter being called all names under the sun by the wife and she even introduced me to her 'boyfriend,'" he added.
"I was not impressed and told him she is too young for him and the fact he's her boss is creepy. They both showed no signs of giving up their jobs and I even said I don't accept them dating as it's wrong, creepy and that the poor wife is the innocent victim in all this. [The daughter] tried to get [her brother, name redacted] on her side and he's keeping clear of it all."
His daughter is now accusing him of being a "horrible" dad who won't support her and the man she loves -- and he feels terribly about it.
"She has since moved out and in with this guy as she said she doesn't want to be around my toxicity," he wrote. "I told her that I'm uncomfortable with it because he's 18 years older than her and only a couple of years younger than me (I'm 48), he is her boss and he was married. She has accused me also of trying to destroy her happiness and I'm at a loss of what to do."
Redditors assured him he was in no way required to feel guilty about his disappointment.
"This will end badly for your daughter," wrote one reader. "At best she will end up with a guy that cheats. At worst she will be out of a job."
"Your daughter is having an affair with a married man who is her employer," another pointed out. "You're not required to support that."
Others offered advice on how to handle the situation.
"As to what to do, I'd pretty well leave it alone," wrote another person. "If their relationship lasts longer term, maybe it's worth coming to terms with her choice and try to resume your relationship with her, but for now I think you'd both be better off taking a breather from one another."
Hopefully his daughter will come to her senses and see that her father is just looking out for her and her well-being.
