New Mom Called Out by BFF for 'Flashing' Her Husband & 'Refusing' to Cover Up While Breastfeeding

Being a new parent is hard for many reasons. We have the whole pregnancy to get through, followed up by labor and birth. These are tremendous experiences that are hard on the body and we don't give enough credit to those who go through it. The hard work isn't done there either – next comes breastfeeding if that's what the parent chooses as the best option for their baby and situation.

It might be expected that comes easy, but breastfeeding is hard, but that's not typically the reality. There's a lot with breastfeeding to second guess and worry about on top of being a new parent – that's why having supportive people around is so important.

One new mom was struggling with breastfeeding, something that many new moms do, and jugging parenthood on top of it.