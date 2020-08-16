New Mom Called Out by BFF for 'Flashing' Her Husband & 'Refusing' to Cover Up While Breastfeeding

iStock
Being a new parent is hard for many reasons. We have the whole pregnancy to get through, followed up by labor and birth. These are tremendous experiences that are hard on the body and we don't give enough credit to those who go through it. The hard work isn't done there either – next comes breastfeeding if that's what the parent chooses as the best option for their baby and situation.
It might be expected that comes easy, but breastfeeding is hard, but that's not typically the reality. There's a lot with breastfeeding to second guess and worry about on top of being a new parent – that's why having supportive people around is so important.
One new mom was struggling with breastfeeding, something that many new moms do, and jugging parenthood on top of it.
She took to Reddit to get the community's read on what should be done – If anything – after an awkward conversation came up.
According to OP, the best friends came over, and she was already breastfeeding when they walked in.
"When Stefan and Caroline came over, I was already feeding the baby so they got an eyeful, but I covered myself two seconds later," she said. Adding, "Stefan didn’t comment and just started asking how I was recovering from the birth, if we needed anything, how was the baby, etc."
He didn't seem to care, but his wife was not thrilled. "Caroline on the other hand was staring daggers into me," OP said.
"I asked her what was wrong and she made a remark about how I shouldn’t breast feed in front of people and that it was rude," she continued the retelling of the story.
OP said that she tried to calm her friend down.
OP's husband stood up for her and asked them to leave.
"My husband asked them to leave and Stefan kept apologising as they left," she recalled. "They never got to meet the baby for another few months."
While OP wasn't thrilled with her friend's reaction and her statements, she did come to learn something that hinted as to why her friend was so angry that day.
"It turns out Caroline had recently caught Stefan talking to another woman and their relationship was on the rocks," OP shared. "Stefan was very apologetic and text and called multiple times to make sure we were okay."
Things are still not cleared up with Caroline, and to make it worse, OP feels Caroline may have said something about her. "Since then, a few of the other wives of my husband’s friends have been very cold towards me," she admitted. "I don’t know what Caroline said, but I doubt it was complimentary. If I’d known they were having problems I would’ve just gone into the other room to avoid any problems, but I didn’t."
OP asked the Reddit community if she was the one in the wrong here and they tried to put things in perspective for her.
"NTA wow wow wow. I’m disgusted on your behalf," one person commented. "Your husband did the right thing by asking them to leave, but I’m honestly baffled how they managed to stay in your life at all without resolving this. Your husband, unfortunately, has to have another talk with Stefan."
"NTA - Your house, your rules," a second person chimed in. "Your breast(s), your rules. Your baby, your rules. That's at least three reasons why NTA."
"NTA. In fact, she is definitely TA," replied another Redditor. "She had no right to take her marital issues out on you. Your baby was hungry. You fed your baby. That is all that matters."
