MIL 'Had Enough' of Tired DIL Venting & Said She'd 'Adopt' Her Grandson to 'Get Him Off Her Hands'

But then she doubled down. Instead of apologizing for not being empathetic, she perhaps made it worse.

"I responded that I would be happy to do this, but it’s a little hypocritical that his wife is allowed to have boundaries regarding what I can say but I can’t have boundaries regarding listening to her complaints," MIL said.

"My son retorted that it is not the same thing because all adults need to vent and everyone occasionally gets tired of their kids. He said that he is sure that I complained in the same way to my friends when I was raising him," she added.

Of course, MIL couldn’t admit that she ever had to vent and held on to that being "absolutely not true."

"I never complained about him to anyone, even though I was a young, single mother," she said. "I told him that if his wife felt that way then she should get some therapy and he should help her get to the bottom of the problem by taking on some extra parenting responsibilities."

And as if she didn't learn her lesson the first time, she made a cloaked suggestion again. "I also gently offered to have all the kids come stay at my place for a few weeks, but didn’t repeat the word adopt. He sarcastically thanked me for my wisdom and hung up the phone and we have not talked since."