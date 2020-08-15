Aunt Accused of Trying to 'Brainwash' Nephew Because She Made Him a Dinosaur Quilt

iStock
Every parent has their preferences and guidelines for what they're comfortable with their kids being exposed to regularly. For some, the line is drawn at anything depicting violence; others have a more relaxed idea at what their kids can watch or do. Those boundaries often change as the kids grow or the parents become more comfortable, and all of this can sometimes lead to issues within the extended family.
One aunt found herself in this situation when she made a gift for her nephew that didn't sit well with the rest of the family.
OP's sister has two kids – her niece and nephew – and it sounds like they're pretty close as a family.
"I have a niece (9) and a nephew (6)," OP shared, before jumping into the story that brought her to Reddit's AITA.
"A couple of weeks ago while watching them, my nephew mentioned his quilt I made him was getting too short so I told them both to go into my craft room and pick some fabrics they each want on a quilt.," she said. "I could easily open a fabric shop with all the fabric I have so they had a rare time picking out their fabrics. My niece went for some space/galaxy themed and my nephew picked out some dinosaur fabrics. I thought nothing of it and got to work."
It's a lovely gesture for the aunt to spend time making quilts for her niece and nephew, so she was excited to hand them over when she had them done.
OP tried to make it right – but it wasn't working.
"By this point my nephew is crying saying he doesn't want a different quilt so my sister called my BIL in telling him to set me straight," OP said.
"He basically shrugged and asked what the big deal was, it's only fabric, their son likes the fabric, it's his son too and he believes in dinosaurs so he should get a say on the quilt too if it's such a big deal."
Her sister didn't buy her apology and neither did her parents. "My parents are now involved and despite not being religious, they are pi**ed at me for what I've done," OP said. "No one but my BIL believes it was a genuine mistake or oversight and they think I've set out to mock my sister's beliefs."
She continued, "I honestly didn't think I'd have to vet my nephew's fabric choices with my sister as all the fabric they had access to was kid friendly prints."
OP asked the Reddit community if she was in the wrong " for making my nephew a dinosaur quilt?"
"NTA," someone quickly replied. "If she’s so sure dinosaurs aren’t real what’s the problem? Would she be pi**ed if a unicorn fabric was picked? Or dragons?"
"NTA and just so you know the majority of Christians aren’t like that," another said. "Dinosaurs don’t go against Christianity. Anyways definitely NTA and I don’t see why your parents are siding with her."
"NTA," agreed another. "I don't believe unicorns exist but I could handle my child having a unicorn quilt. Your sister has picked a strange hill to die on."
Looking through all the comments, it was challenging to find one – if there was one – that told OP she was in the wrong here. Another Redditor added, "I don't believe unicorns exist but I could handle my child having a unicorn quilt." And that pretty much summed up what most people felt.
