Aunt Accused of Trying to 'Brainwash' Nephew Because She Made Him a Dinosaur Quilt

One aunt found herself in this situation when she made a gift for her nephew that didn't sit well with the rest of the family.

Taking to Reddit's AITA community, an anonymous aunt (OP) shared a situation that happened regarding a boundary her sister has with her kids. She started her post on Reddit with some back history on her family—specifically her sister.

"My sister and I weren't raised religious. She went off to uni at 18 and became a Christian when she started dating another Christian," OP explained.

"Basically the point is she doesn't believe anymore that dinosaurs exist." Adding, "She's now married to a man who isn't religious which is a sore point for her that he won't convert."