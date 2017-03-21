Mom Who Grieved For 4-Year-Old on Social Media Pleads Guilty To Smothering Her to Death

It was then that she confessed to a long history of mental illness -- a fact that was later confirmed by her family.

In a news conference on April 13, 2017, Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said a private autopsy requested by Zadie's family at the time could not find a cause of death. He added that Smith had confessed to killing her daughter.

"(She) told us that she has mental issues and, at the time she had some issues and she was not on her medication," Johnson said during the news conference.



Johnson went on to describe the details of what really happened on the day Zadie was killed.

"She went into Zadie's room, put a pillow over her head, her face -- she was sleeping on her back -- and smothered the child," he said. "A short time later, she realized what was going on; she removed the pillow. Zadie was not breathing, and she called 911."