Horrified Mom Calls Out LOL Dolls' 'Sexual Surprise' After Trying Out Ice Water Trick

In it, she explained that she recently saw another video online, which showed that once an LOL Surprise Doll was dipped into cold water, very revealing lingerie started to appear on its body. But knowing that internet hoaxes and conspiracy theories are rampant these days, Williams decided to see for herself if it was for real.

So, she grabbed a few of her daughter's LOL Surprise Dolls, set up a bowl of ice cold water, and pressed record on her phone. Moments later, she was in shock.