Mom Kicked Off Flight After 3-Year-Old With Autism Wouldn’t Keep His Mask On

On Southwest, the only passengers who can board a plane without a mask are children younger than 2 -- so because the boy was 3, he had to comply.

Speaking with ABC News, the mom said she completely understands why the face mask mandate is in place and certainly wasn't trying to be difficult or skirt the rules.

"I agree with the mask policy," she said. "I wear my mask everywhere I go."

Still, she believes that given the circumstances, flight staff should have been more understanding. On her flight to Midland the previous week, flight staff had no issues with her son not wearing a mask, she said.



"It's not an issue, but you've got to have some kind of exemption, especially for people with disabilities, [and] kids with disabilities," she continued. "I mean, no 3-year-old, who is autistic and has sensory processing disorder, is going to put anything on their face. He's supposed to wear glasses. I can't even get him to wear his glasses to help him see. He just doesn't understand. He doesn't like things touching his face, so he's not going to put a mask on."