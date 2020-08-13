5 Minutes After Meeting New Neighbors, Dad Says They Sent Kid Over to Go Swimming Unsupervised

As he and his 7-year-old daughter were getting groceries into the house, they took notice they had new neighbors and introduced themselves.

"Five minutes later there's a knock at the door. It's new neighbors-- mom and her five year old daughter asking if my daughter can come to their house," he claimed.

The dad was seriously weirded out because for one, he literally just met them and for two, we're in the middle of a health crisis.

"But I played it off and said we were going to the pool they could play some other time," he continued. "So we go to the pool and here comes five year old new neighbor in her bathing suit. No mom, no dad, just the kid."

