Teen Says Anti-Vax Mom Is Threatening To Take Back College Money if She Gets a Flu Shot This Year

Her mom suggested that the OP start a protest at the school to let her attend without the flu shot.

The suggestion was really a sly dig at the fact that the OP had organized a local Black Lives Matter protest -- which the mom also disagreed with.

The teen told her mom that she wasn't sure she wanted "to associate with those people [anti-vaxxers]." That made her mother cry and end their call abruptly.



"My mom and I seem to be at odds about everything right now," the OP continued. "She was upset with me for organizing the BLM march, she doesn't like most of my political views, and she's even threatened to burn a book I was reading by Richard Dawkins about evolution because 'he advocated for cannibalism' (???) and she seems to vaguely think evolution is a lie, despite not [being] religious so far as I can tell."