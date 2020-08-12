Parents Say Priest Kicked 7-Year-Old with Autism Out of Sister’s Baptism for Being a 'Distraction'

During the ceremony, Julia's mother-in-law watched over her son as Julia stood at the altar with her husband and 11-month-old daughter, Sofia.

A priest named Father Luke officiated the ceremony, but he quickly became agitated by Nicky, who was bouncing a ball in the background.

On the video, Father Luke can be seen stopping the ceremony and telling the mother-in-law, "Get him out! Now! Out!" At this point, Julia tried to tell him that her son has autism and doesn't understand.

Apparently, that didn't change the priest's opinion on the matter.