Hilarious Video Nails What It's Like To Be a Mom During the Dumpster Fire That Is 2020

Thinking about how much life has changed since March is honestly kind of mind-blowing. Granted, a lot of it is also kind of panic-inducing and depressing, but you gotta admit there is some humor to be found this year. (Even if it's the laugh-until-you-cry kind.) Did you ever think you'd be losing more face masks in the laundry than socks? Or that you'd be investing in back to school jammies for your kids rather than jeans? Yep; didn't think so. In a new viral video, Kim Holderness of The Holderness Family highlights all the things 2020 moms say now that we definitely never saw coming -- and aside from being laugh out loud funny, it's also a reminder we're all in this thing together.
-
Kim is known for her hilariously honest family videos, but this one really hits the nail right on the head.
The clip opens with her pelting her kids with mask-related questions -- ones you've definitely found yourself asking your own kids a THOUSAND times.
"Don't forget your mask!" she yells. "Did you lose another mask? How many masks have I bought for you and you can't find any?"
(LOL. Sound familiar?)
-
Then there's all the stuff you have to yell at your kids when you leave the house.
-
-
If your kids were annoyed by all the times you yelled at them to wash their hands before ... well, 2020 has probably driven them to the brink.
-
You see, the thing about the current situation is that one minute you're the mom who's calming everyone's fears ...
-
-
If you're doing remote learning, you've probably also found yourself jumping for joy over the money you'll be saving on back to school shopping.
-
When the stress of it all adds up, you also may find yourself standing in a closet, eating chips by the fistfuls and silently panicking.
-
-
YEP -- so goes the reality of being an American mom during 2020.
ISN'T IT SO FUN?!
One day, hopefully not too long from now, we'll be able to look back on this year as one bad memory. But until then, at least we've got each other and humorous internet videos to keep us laughing.
