Wife Honors Dying 35-Year-Old Husband’s Wishes To Cut Off His 'Terrible' Parents -- Despite Family's Rage

As the wife explained in her post, her husband has "an aggressive terminal disease."

Despite knowing this, he's decided not to tell his parents anything about his prognosis.

"They know he is terminal," she wrote in her post. "And they know he is currently in the hospital. He was supposed to come home by now, but there have been several setbacks."

Unfortunately, now they aren’t even sure if the 35-year-old will be released or if he will go into palliative care. "It is his choice to keep his parents not up to date on everything going on with his health," she wrote.