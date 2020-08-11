Video of 8-Year-Old with Special Needs Being Handcuffed at School Has Parents Outraged

In a statement provided to Yahoo News, Crump -- who now represents the boy's parents -- said it's important to note the precipitating factors leading up to the altercation.

For one thing, the boy had an individual educational plan, or IEP, in place to help assist him with his disabilities, but it was not being properly executed.

"Instead of honoring and fulfilling that plan, the school placed him with a substitute teacher who had no awareness or concern about his needs and who escalated the situation by using her hands to forcibly move him," wrote Crump. "When he acted out, the teacher called the police, who threatened him with jail and tried to put him in handcuffs, which fell off because he was too little."