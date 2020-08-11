'Ugly Baby' TikTok Challenge Leaves 1 Grandma Mortified & the Internet Divided

Look, we would never call a baby ugly, but statistically -- they can't all be cute, right? Unfortunately, one grandmother from Glasgow, Scotland, let the internet see her true colors when her grandson, Stewart McGonigle, captured her reaction to seeing what she thought was a family member's "ugly" newborn on TikTok. Of course, the whole thing was a prank and grandma was unknowingly the butt of a new TikTok challenge, but people are divided on whether this viral video is funny or mean-spirited.
The video started out simply enough.
Caught completely off-guard, his grandmother can't hide her disgust.
McGonigle then lied and told his grandmother that she was on FaceTime with "Annie."
Of course, that was all part of his practical joke. His grandmother tried to backtrack. She told McGonigle that the baby was "nice" before asking that he take his phone away.
More than 26,000 people liked the video online -- but not everyone is laughing.
"That's someone's baby it's not funny," one person commented.
"Not funny," someone else agreed. "That's someone's baby you're laughing about."
"Feel sorry for whoever's baby this really is!" a third commenter chimed in.
Other people thought the joke was hilarious.
"Haha haha omfg I'm howling," one commenter wrote.
"Love it. I've watched it loads," someone else admitted.
"if it was ma bairn [my baby] I'd be raging but [laughing emoji]," another commenter shared.
The prank is one of many "ugly baby" videos trending on the popular social video platform, but we think the only person who is really being hurt by McGonigle's video is whoever's poor baby happens to be in that unfortunate video. Don't fret little baby -- you're precious and that angle isn't flattering for anyone!
