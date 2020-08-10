Grieving Dad Says Late Son Taught Him the Ultimate Lesson in Manhood With Tie Dye Shirts He Made His Campers

Losing a child is a painful club that no parent wants to belong to. Kevin Glassett knows that as well as anyone -- the Bainbridge, New York, father lost his son Connor in 2016, and has been mourning his loss ever since. But recently, Kevin stumbled upon a photo that had been forgotten in a camera of his for some time, and it jostled loose a memory of his son that was so profound, he had to share it with others.
Kevin shared the story on Facebook in late July, along with the photo he unearthed.
Before long, it was resonating with people near and far.
"Let me tell you a story," the post began. "Deleting photos, I came across this one, just a gaggle of little tie dye shirts and a huge lesson in manhood."
And oh, what a lesson it was.
According to Kevin, the photo was taken four years ago, just a few months before Connor died.
"Connor had just gotten back from a year of study in Ireland and New Zealand, and was set to graduate college the following spring," the father shared. "He was 21, tall, strong, intelligent, confident to the point of cockiness."
(Hey, we all know a kid like that, amiright?)
"I had just gotten home from a long, hot day at work when he pulled in from his job (he ran the town's playground program)," Kevin continued. "I was probably a miserable p----, but he asked if I could give him a hand for a few minutes. I agreed."
Connor soon dug into the back of his car and pulled out garbage bags filled with wet tie-dyed T-shirts.
One by one, he starts to rinse them out and hang them to dry, with his father joining in to help.
"[Connor] explained that there was a field trip to the Zoo, and kids made the shirts to be identified as part of the group," Kevin explained.
Right away, the father had questions.
"Why are you doing this on your own time?" Kevin asked.
"No shirt, no trip," Connor replied.
"How many kids?" Kevin asked his son.
"50 some," Connor told him.
According to Kevin, he shook his head at this, "thinking 'what about the parents, where's your staff, you make peanuts,' [and] so on."
The memory sticks with the dad now, even four years later. And in many ways, it holds even more meaning.
After sharing the story on July 19, it's touched hundreds of hearts on Facebook.
"I love this story!!!" wrote one woman.
"Through this world of trouble, we've got to love one another," added someone else.
"Beautiful story Kevin, thank you for sharing," another person commented. "Connor was one of a kind and such a loving guy."
To hear Kevin talk about his son, "one-of-a-kind" doesn't even begin to scratch the surface of who Connor was.
He was also creative, and incredibly deep, and unmistakably funny.
Kevin says the tie-dye story happened less than two months earlier, on July 28, 2016.
He says he decided to share it publicly, after coming across the photo, for a few reasons.
One, because he is "immensely proud" of his son, and even though Connor shied away from the spotlight, Kevin felt he deserved it this time. But the grieving dad also couldn't shake the lesson he sees so clearly now in that story.
"If there is a life lesson, it is for me," he tells CafeMom. "Connor is a better man than I will ever be. I need to be kinder, stronger, gentler -- less special and more ordinary, cultivate beauty."
And maybe, just maybe, he says, sharing this story can help inspire others, too.
To his family, and all who knew him, Connor was larger than life -- which is precisely what made his loss so shocking.
On September 22, after five days in the ICU, Connor's family made the heartbreaking decision to take him off life support.
