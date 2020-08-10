School District Bans Kids From Wearing PJs During Remote Learning & Parents Are Divided

"To put more barriers in place, 'You have to sit at a table, you have to dress a certain way,' does not make sense," John Freml, a dad of two in the Springfield district, told NBC News. "We have to meet families where they are and not put up more restrictions."

After the story swept social media, others seemed to agree.

"There should be more pressing concerns around remote learning," one person wrote. "Such as: are kids caught up in a pending eviction, are any family members suffering from Covid and will it impact child's participation, are children facing food insecurities, do they have electricity and internet access, do they have the tools necessary to complete their work, are their care givers still alive?"

"It's really very funny how some people still think that if person is too comfortable and relaxed, he cannot concentrate or something like that," another argued. "I ran a call center for 10 years and didn't mind people coming to work in shorts, sweatpants, pajamas for as long as clothes were clean. Couldn't wish for better, more efficient team."