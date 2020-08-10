Nearly 100,000 Kids Test Positive for COVID-19 in the Last 2 Weeks of July Amid School Reopenings

The report was released on Friday, just days after many school districts around the nation reopened for in-person classes.

And considering the survey's findings, the debate over returning to school is getting even more heated (if that's even possible).

According to report, there was a 40% increase in pediatric coronavirus cases across the states and cities that were studied. In total, 49 states were included in the research, which was based on publicly reported data. New York City, DC, Puerto Rico, and Guam also provided data.

The report also gave one of the first snapshots we've seen about just how many children have been diagnosed with the virus since the pandemic began.

