MIL Disowned Family Because She Showed Up Unannounced to See Grandson & Wasn't Let In

An anonymous person posted to Reddit to try and gain some advice on a situation that happened with their MIL.

Posting on Reddit's Entitled Parents community and reposting to JUSTNOMIL, a dad (OP) shared the story of his MIL and a recent interaction they had, which went sour.

"I have a doozy of a story that happened tonight. My wife and I are very distraught about it, and I would like to hear some outside opinions about what transpired and if We (wife and I) are at fault," OP explained.

"Last night, while I was giving my Son (17 months old) a bath, There was a knock at the door. I didn't hear it, as I was in the bathroom with a raging toddler. My wife came into the bathroom, and said that her parents were at the door, and she didn't know what to do," OP continued.

Turns out, the parents didn't call to let them know they were heading over and if they had. Generally, it's never been an issue if they pop over, but according to OP, they do ask for a phone call or text to give them a heads up that they were coming.