Dad Furious With New Mom for Naming Their Baby After Her Late First Boyfriend

Trying to decide on the perfect baby name requires a lot of discussions, research, and back-and-forth if there's another person involved in the decision. Sometimes we find a name quickly, and it's smooth sailing from then on, and other times the discussions are contentious, and it's hard to land on a decision. For one mom, she decided to name her son herself and later told the father the baby's name – and he was not happy.
Taking to Reddit, a mom shared the story of how her child's name came to be, and the disagreement it sparked.
Taking to Reddit's AITA, an anonymous new mom (OP) sought advice on a situation she found herself in. She began her post saying that she and her baby's father are not together anymore, alleging that her husband was having an affair with his coworker, which led to the breakdown of their marriage.
"My husband and I are currently separated and we are getting divorced," she said. "I'm going to file in a week or two, and we've been living separately since I was 6 months pregnant."
When labor time came, the mom-to-be didn't call her husband.
But then she and her husband separated, and she changed the plans.
"However, after our separation I started experiencing Daniel's presence around me," she said, "I was a mess, but I saw dreams where Dan would talk to me and tell me that everything would be okay."
OP said that she felt "like Dan's spirit has helped me heal and gave me strength to cope with the breakdown of my marriage."
And because of that, she changed the name plan for her son. "When my boy was born, I named him Daniel. His middle name was after my grandfather, and I gave him my last name."
A month after her son was born, she informed her estranged husband.
OP then asked the Reddit community if she was in the wrong for the name she gave her son.
"NTA," one person confirmed. "He cheated and left you while you were pregnant. Of course it's still his son, but giving your baby the name of the man who cheated on you (while you were carrying his son) is asking too much. Daniel is a lovely name and I'm sorry for your loss."
"NTA he made his bed, he can lie in it," another commenter said.
"ESH - Your ex husband for cheating while pregnant for sure. You didn’t want him at the birth that’s fine, didn’t want to name the baby after him also fine, you don’t want anything to do with him completely understandable," another Reddit user wrote.
Adding, "However there are 2 issues here. Your relationship with him and the relationship between him and his child and you have blurred them." They continued, "Within a month you weaponised the child, you didn’t let him have contact though you admit he was trying to track you down and you named the child after an ex which you knew would cause conflict. Not between him and you but between him and the child."
"I say esh," another Redditer said, adding to the hundreds of comments. "I absolutely get why you did it, but it will definitely affect your son's life and his relationship with his family. Can a compromise be reached? No matter who wins the argument, little boy is gonna pay the price, so why choose this hill?"
