Dad Furious With New Mom for Naming Their Baby After Her Late First Boyfriend

"I didn't inform him when I went into labor," she explained. "My sister and best friend were there for me. I gave birth to my healthy baby boy and named him after my childhood sweetheart Daniel, my first love, who sadly passed away when he was 20 from leukemia. It was the most heartbreaking thing that ever happened to me. It affected really me bad."

She explained that she met her now-husband six years after Daniel died, and two years after that, they got married and decided to try and get pregnant, three years into their marriage.

It sounds like she and her husband agreed on the name for their son – before she changed her mind.

"My husband's name is Phillipe and in his family, the firstborn sons are always named after their father," she explained. "So we decided to name him Phil."