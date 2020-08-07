Husband Learns Wife Is Pregnant With Her Sister's Baby & She Didn't Bother To Tell Him

According to the man's post, he's been married to his wife for seven years, during which time they've had two children.

But these haven't exactly been the easiest seven years, he admits. In fact, he describes the marriage as "rather difficult" -- largely because his wife simply makes decisions without discussing them with him first.

"She was pregnant with our first daughter soon after we got married and took her maternity leave early without any discussion," he continued. "After the birth she decided to not go back to work, this wasn't a discussion but rather a statement from her and that was the end of it. Two years later, our son was born and she decided to become a SAHP, once again a statement and not a decision we made together."

(You can see where he's going with this.)