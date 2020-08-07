Mom Dies of Cancer After Being Misdiagnosed With COVID-19

At the start of the pandemic, we unfortunately heard many sad tales of people mistakenly thinking they had a mere cold or flu, and only to learn too late that they had the coronavirus. But one UK mom's story looks like it was actually the reverse. According to BBC News, 27-year-old Beth Pattison was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March when she was admitted to the hospital with a persistent cough. In reality, Pattison had cancer -- something doctors missed until after her death.
Pattison had breast cancer twice before -- and beat it both times.
But when Pattison developed an incessant cough several months ago, the world had just recently been thrust into a global pandemic, and it seems that her doctors simply confused the symptoms.
Pattison first visited a general practitioner in March, who diagnosed her with the virus. But two months later, she was still not better, and reached out to her oncologist.
Her father, Craig, told the BBC his daughter was again told that her symptoms were likely COVID-related.
So, she soldiered on. But by June 8, she was still sick, and was admitted to the hospital where she was treated for possible pneumonia.
At that point, Pattison had been tested for the coronavirus -- once prior to her hospital admission, and twice after. All three times, the tests came back negative, which further puzzled doctors.
After more than a week in the hospital, doctors finally discovered what had been there all along.
Cancer, not the coronavirus, was to blame for Pattison's persistent cough -- and it had spread throughout her lungs, as well as her ovaries.
By the time the mother received her diagnosis, it was already too late. She died on June 27 at Newcastle Freeman Hospital, after going into cardiac arrest while doctors tried placing her in a medically induced coma.
Pattison's family was devastated.
How could the signs have been missed? Particularly when she had cancer not just once, but twice before?
That's part of the reason they are sharing her story with the world now, in hopes of warning others about the signs they missed.
"If there's one thing Beth can leave as her legacy it's that people who have had a previous diagnosis of cancer are checked for it first before other causes are looked at," her father told the BBC. "Let's make sure the horrible disease hasn't come back. Get tested now. That's all we're asking."
Craig added that the family is not angry with doctors, just heartbroken and hoping that Beth's story could save other lives.
"We're not looking to blame any health professional because the care and support she received over four years was second to none and we think what the NHS has done, especially since March when the pandemic came along, has been superb," he continued. "Beth wasn't a victim of COVID, she was a victim of the circumstances caused by COVID."
The BBC has since reached out to Bridge End Surgery, where Pattison was originally told she likely had the coronavirus.
"As always, we would reiterate to people that if you're experiencing potential cancer symptoms, please get in touch with your GP practice," the center shared.
Friends and family are now rallying around Pattison's 5-year-old son, Finn, whom she leaves behind.
"Beth, alongside her family, took part in numerous charity events raising substantial amounts towards battling breast cancer," a GoFundMe page states. "However for her funeral we feel Beth would have wanted contributions to be made towards her greatest love Finn."
"We have therefore decided that as opposed to sending flowers we would like to raise money on behalf of Finn's Future," the campaign page adds. "Helping to assist him to get the best start in life he can as we all know this was most important thing to Beth."
To date, the GoFundMe has raised raised £4,535 (about $5,900), which far exceeded the initial goal of £500 (about $652).
