Mom Dies of Cancer After Being Misdiagnosed With COVID-19

How could the signs have been missed? Particularly when she had cancer not just once, but twice before?

That's part of the reason they are sharing her story with the world now, in hopes of warning others about the signs they missed.

"If there's one thing Beth can leave as her legacy it's that people who have had a previous diagnosis of cancer are checked for it first before other causes are looked at," her father told the BBC. "Let's make sure the horrible disease hasn't come back. Get tested now. That's all we're asking."