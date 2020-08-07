Girl Whose Surrogate Refused to Terminate After Parents Discovered Her Birth Defects Dies at 8

At the time, doctors said Seraphina would most likely survive the pregnancy.

But she had a small chance, only about 25%, of living a "normal" life. She would also need to undergo several heart surgeries.

Kelley recalled to CNN in March 2013, the exact moment the couple who hired her, whose identity has been kept private, believed there was a problem with the pregnancy.

"She kept saying, 'There's something wrong with the baby. There's something wrong with the baby. What are we going to do?'" Kelley recalled. "She was frantic. She was panicking."

The couple ultimately asked Kelley to terminate the pregnancy, but the surrogate refused, wanting to give the baby a chance.