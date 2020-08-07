Parents Punish Teen By Giving Away His Bedroom Furniture & All of His Belongings To Teach Him a Lesson

But not everyone agreed. In fact, a lot of people were horrified by the punishment.

Especially after learning that his parents intend to have him sleep on the floor or the couch for the foreseeable future.

"I'm all for tough parenting BUT this is more the parents punishing themselves than the kid," one person commented. "THEY paid for all of it and are basically just shooting themselves in the foot when they have to buy more stuff later on. The kid didn't lose anything here other than sleeping on the floor."



"I understand giving away his extra stuff, but giving away furniture is stupid. Is he going to sleep on a floor until he is 18?" another person asked. "More chores for neighbors, community volunteering and don't let him get his license when he is eligible would have been more productive. Make him wait another 6 months to a year."

"That was a bit much," someone else commented. "I would have taken everything out of his room and have him 'earn' it back ... piece by piece."

Others questioned whether anyone was watching their son to begin with -- because if he was home alone, then perhaps they are to blame after all.