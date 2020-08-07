Parents Debate Leaving Kids in the Car During Errands To 'Protect Them' From COVID-19

"I leave my kids in the car (ages 10 and 5, never the younger one alone) while I run into a store if it's going to be ten minutes or less, if it's not terribly hot or cold," one commenter wrote. "Windows cracked for air. And I did this before the virus as well. My older child will sit in the driver's seat and knows to honk the horn incessantly if someone bothers them."

"I preferred to stay in the car as a kid, personally," someone else added. "If the weather is fine, who cares? What's going to happen? A pedo will smash through your windows in public and steal your child? Yes I'm sure that's very likely!"

"How old are the kids in the car?" a third person asked. "I imagine if they're a toddler you really need to bring them. If they're a little older than it shouldn't matter. My mom left me in the car loads of time, but I was old enough to just chill in the car and read a book while my mom ran in the store. Also my siblings and I tended to 'act up' when in the store all together, so it was best to just leave us at home anyway lol."