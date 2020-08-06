Teacher Transforms Desks Into Socially Distanced 'Trucks' To Make Classroom Fun Instead of Scary

Ms. Pierson's compassion and creativity was certainly not lost on many people who saw the post.

To date, it's been shared more than 15,000 times and received more than 1,000 comments.

Many of them came from people who wanted to thank Ms. Pierson themselves.

"Thank you for making it an inviting place to come especially for kindergarten, it is so sad and inappropriate to expect kids to not play when we know thats how they experience the world around them," one person wrote.



"I love your classroom," added another. "Glad they're making it a fun thing even though there's all kinds of restrictions good luck ... sending you my love."

"We need more teachers like her," someone else added.

Others pointed out that little things like this are often paid out of pocket by the teachers themselves -- yet another reason Ms. Pierson's desk project deserves all the applause.

"Is this all paid for on her own dime?" one person asked. "I'm betting so. Surely the school did not fund this."

