Hasbro Pulls 'Trolls World Tour' Poppy Doll After Controversy Erupts Over Button Placement

The issue with the toy comes from claims that it was designed with a special "private parts" button in an attempt to groom young children for pedophilia.

In the video, a mom said she found the toy "disturbing" and brings up the "sex trafficking of kids" and addresses the "things that are thrown in our kids' faces to groom them" and ties that all into this toy -- the Giggle & Sing Poppy toy.

The mom told the story of her daughter receiving the toy and then showed the box and the Poppy toy. The mom then flipped the toy over to reveal a button that's on the bottom of the doll, "on her privates," the mom said.

"And when you push this, it makes these sounds," the mom said while pushing the button. In the video, it sounds like the doll makes small noises each time the button is pressed.

"I know some of you may not think this is a big deal, but especially since I've had kids, this is wrong," the mom said. The mom's issue was the box "said nothing about this button" and that it "makes a gasping sound when you touch her privates."