Kindergarten Teachers' Letter to Worried Kiddos Is a Sobering Look at How Different School Will Be

"Sorry you can't see my smile," it continues. "Please don't be frightened, please don't cry ... if I could I would hold your hand and guide you down the hall, but I need to keep my distance. Is that your new friend? Please back away! Don't get near anyone."



(If this is putting you on edge already, you're not alone. But it's far from over.)

"We need to be safe!!" the post goes on. "No, I'm not on fire. It's called fog because I'm human and I'm breathing. What's the question ... Is COVID-19 killing humans? What did your mom and dad say? I'm not sure how to answer that. Let's just learn our letter sounds. This is 'b'. See my lips, how they tighten and we press together to make that sound? Oh, that's right ... you can't see my lips and you can't hear well because my mouth is covered and you're too far away and you're confused and all I want to do is hug you! You can't see me because I'm wearing this mask with a shield over my face. Oh, no, hunny. It's ok. I'm not scary. I'm smiling at you underneath all of this. Come hold my hand ... ummm ... never mind. Let me give you a hug ... errr ... Let's take a look at all the toys we will play with this year. Bummer, that's right. Never mind. We can't share toys this year."

