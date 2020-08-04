15-Year-Old on Ventilator After 2 Dogs Mauled Her During Brutal Attack

As one deputy got out of his police car, one of the dogs approached him.

The officer then shot the dog, who survived the shot and ran off. The other dog then released Joslyn from its grip and took off.

"She was coming around the cul-de-sac and the dogs just attacked, no provocation at all," Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith told WSB.



According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the dogs had also grabbed her hair and ripped her scalp off during the attack. "By the time we got there, she was fighting for her life," Smith added. "By the grace of God, she didn't pass away."