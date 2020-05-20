This 'Work From Home Play Set' Nails the Struggle of 2020 & It's Cracking Parents Up

If we can agree on nothing else this year, let it be this: 2020 might suck in a million different ways, but the memes are straight fire. Case in point? The doctored image of a "/Work from Home Play Set" toy has been making the rounds on social media these last few days and leaving parents in tears it's so funny. (And by "funny," I mean depressingly hilarious, just like so many things this year.)
The toy appears to be made by Fisher Price, and looks pretty authentic at first glance.
That is, until you get a closer look.
On the front of the box, a toddler can be seen sitting at a kitchen table, stressing out over her laptop as she attends a Zoom call with work colleagues. At her feet (which are still clad in bunny slippers, by the way), sits a crying baby. And behind her computer -- just out of view from her co-workers -- are a few discarded wine bottles (the only way she's making it through this work week).
In other words: It's the pandemic version of you! In all your unwashed, stressed out, quarantined glory.
At least, that's how most people seemed to feel once the image started going viral over the weekend.
More than a few people called it "brilliant" or tagged their friends with laughing emojis. Others called it hilariously accurate.
"Honestly looks more put together than my current set up," one person quipped.
Of course, there have been a few critics ...
(Well, sorta.)
"This is so unrealistic," one person joked. "It doesn't even come with a giant coffee mug."
"Definitely needs a cat that keeps trying to sit on her lap or keeps jumping up on the table, blocking the camera," another added.
"Dishes in the sink sold separately," yet another person joked.
"Why isn't she wearing pajama bottoms?" someone else asked.
"Where is the significant other who keeps interrupting and the two fighting children, who also need help with homework?" another person questioned.
(All valid points.)
Others shared stories of how their kids are already mimicking their work-from-home setups.
"My 4-year-old was playing yesterday and said 'I have to go to my zoom meeting now,'" one person wrote.
"My 5-year-old now tells me his 'list of things to do today' every morning," another person shared. "He also paces around and says, 'Oh, I just have so much to do and don't know how I'll get to it all' so yeah ... we're seeing a little too much of each other during work hours."
(LOL -- I feel you, kiddo!)
Still, there were plenty of people who took this whole thing a bit too seriously, and actually thought it was real.
"That's funny but not really the right thing to advise," one person wrote. "Is that real?"
"I find this toy a very sad one," another said. "It gives the impression you will have parents putting work first over their child and 'controlling' their sorrows with alcohol."
Just to be crystal clear, this is not a real toy that's for sale.
(I can't believe I even have to say that, but here we are.)
While the creator of the image remains unknown, I'm pretty sure the folks at Fisher Price know better than to make a toy that involves pretend wine bottles.
But it sure does capture a smidgen of what this pandemic has been like for working parents everywhere, which is what makes it so hilarious.
It's also not the first fake kids toy to make headlines during the pandemic.
At the start of the quarantine, a grandma from California started capturing the attention of Instagram after she shared images of her various "Quarantine Barbies."
Yep, you read that right.
Tonya Ruiz, 56, has always been crafty, but this year, she took her skills to the next level by creating dolls like "What Day Is It?" Barbie, who comes clad in her PJs, a long robe, and (of course) a face mask. On her laptop? She's catching a viewing of Groundhog Day, which pretty much feels like real life at this point. (You can check out her full collection here.)
And who could forget the gun-toting "Karen" doll that went viral a few weeks back (and prompted a response from American Girl)?
"Meet Karen, 2020 girl of the year," read the parody ad. "She's an independant thinker who refuses to wear a mask in public places!"
The doll was, of course, inspired by the many "Karens" of the world who have made headlines in recent months for their behavior -- like the one who pulled a gun on a family outside Chipotle and the one who prevented a family from leaving a Kroger parking lot.
In the end, the doll was so realistic that American Girl had to reply to concerned Twitter users and assure them it was not actually a real toy for purchase.
While the "Work from Home" toy may not be real, the fact is, it feels real.
For better, or worse.
Just like the toddler in that photo, we are all just hanging on by a thread and trying to make it through the work day without losing our ever-loving minds. But as stressful as it all is, hopefully we can take comfort in this: We're all doing the best we can -- even if we haven't gotten out of our bunny slippers or put on real pants in weeks.
