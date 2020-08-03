Dad Shares Clever Trick for Getting Kids Used To Wearing Face Masks for Extended Periods of Time

The "hack" was shared on Facebook last week by Iowa dad Leland Michael, who also happens to be a high school math teacher.

"For parents worried their kids won't be able to wear masks for long periods of time this Fall, try this rule for your last few weeks of summer," he began.

Ready for it? Here it is: "You're only allowed screen time if you're wearing a mask," Leland wrote.

Yep -- that's it.

"Either they will acclimate quickly, or you'll get them off devices for the last weeks of their summer," he continued. "I've got my money on them acclimating and your kid's teacher having a much easier first week of school."

