Dad Walks Out After Birth When Doctor Says the Boy They Were Expecting Was Actually a Girl

"When my wife was pregnant, I didn't give a s--- whether it was a boy or a girl," he stated on Reddit's AITA community. "We found out the baby was a boy halfway through at the anatomy scan, and I was excited as all h---. I bonded with that little man inside her belly."

OP said they had chosen a name for their boy, and he spent the remaining months bonding before birth. "We were going to call him Gideon, and I talked to him every day, read stories to him, told him all about the adventures we would have once he was here. We did the nursery up, got a ton of clothes, the works."

OP said that when his wife arrived at the hospital in labor, they did an ultrasound to make sure the baby was head-down. "Nobody mentioned anything about the sex even though we were talking to the doctor and the resident saying it was a boy, and he has a male cousin three months older so it's perfect, etc.," he said.