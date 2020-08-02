MIL Cut Grandson's Shoulder-Length Hair Behind Mom's Back Because 'He Looks Like a Girl'

An anonymous mom (OP) took to Reddit to share an argument she had with her mother-in-law (MIL).

OP posted a story on Reddit's AITA community over a situation she found herself in with her young son and her MIL.

"So my little boy is 18 months and has the most beautiful curls I have ever seen," OP explained in the Reddit thread. "His hair is to his shoulders so we tie it in a little pony tail. It's really the cutest thing."

Their son having longer hair is something both mom and dad have talked about and agree is the best for a few reasons. "Both my husband and I have agreed to just cut his bangs and let the rest grow out," she explained. "Not extremely long. But long enough to notice it's long."