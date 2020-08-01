Wife Refuses to Allow Husband's BFF to Name Their Baby After Him Because She Might Want to Use the Name

One woman feels a way about a baby name her husband's best friend is considering for their boy, and she's not happy about it.

An anonymous woman (OP) posted to Reddit's AITA community to seek advice on a baby name issue she has with her husband's best friend. She goes into some back story before getting to her overall question.

"My husband's friend and his wife are pregnant and expecting a boy," she shared. "They recently told my husband that they want to name the baby after him."

The two are close and have been friends for a long time, and they went through something traumatic together – which is why they're looking to honor him with their baby's name.

"When my husband and his friend where teenagers, his friend was involved in a really bad accident while they were riding dirt bikes," OP explained. "If my husband had not been there that day his friend would have died, so I get why they want to do this."