Wife Refuses to Allow Husband's BFF to Name Their Baby After Him Because She Might Want to Use the Name

There is a lot of back and forth when it comes to choosing the perfect name for your baby. When we finally land on the perfect name and it's decided, the last thing we want is other people's opinions on the name. If we love it and if there's a partner involved and they're good with the name – that's all that should matter. But, we know that other people like to interject their opinions, asked or not, and everyone has an opinion.
One woman feels a way about a baby name her husband's best friend is considering for their boy, and she's not happy about it.
So it makes sense to op why they'd want to. But she's a hard-no.
"It is sweet, but I hate the idea," OP confessed. "My husband and I are trying to conceive, and if we have a boy, I had thought about naming him after my husband. I'm not saying that we would, but I would like for that option to at least be available to us. As much time as we spend with his friend and his friend's wife, it would be awkward to have two boys with the same name."
She wants to flag the name – so she can maybe use it.
OP told her husband that he will need to tell his best friend that he can't name his son after him.
She felt total OK in approaching her husband's friends, but her husband wasn't pleased.
"I don't think what I did was inappropriate, but my husband said I was acting entitled and like an a**h*le," she admitted. "He thinks I should have minded my own business instead of telling his friend and his friend's wife not to name their baby after him."
She added, "I am not sure if his criticism is valid or if he's just upset that he won't get his namesake now."
OP asked the community if she was in the wrong for speaking up and refusing—and Reddit had feelings.
"YTA," one person replied. "That would have been a huge honor for your husband, and what a special connection he could have had with this little boy. You sound oddly jealous about their new baby."
"YTA," another agreed. "Yeah what you did was inappropriate. They wanted to name their child after the man that saved his life. You are a colossal a**h*le when you decided to approach the couple about it after your husband refused to ask them to change it. You weren’t even sure about naming your child after your husband anyway."
"YTA," a third agreed. "It reeks of entitlement. "You have absolutely no consideration for this horrendous experience that has shaped your husband‘s and his best friend’s lives. Your husband even told you that he was not okay with it! Wtf ??? It’s unbelievably messed up to the highest degree!"
"YTA You were totally out of line," replied another Reddit user. "He was being honored by his friend. It wasn’t your business or your place. You went behind his back when he told you no." They added, "You’ve hurt your husband and his friends."
