MIL Shames Preteen Granddaughters for Being 'Too Tall'

An anonymous mom (OP) took to Reddit to seek advice on a situation she's having with her mother-in-law (MIL) and her husband.

Posting in the JUSTNOMIL community, a mom shares some backstory on her family and her MIL. "I have two daughters- 9 and 12," she started off her post.

"Since they were born, my in laws have made comments about how they shouldn't try to grow too tall, how we should strap books or weights to the top of their heads, etc."

OP says her in-laws are from a different culture, "so I chalked it up to cultural differences."