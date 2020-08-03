Baby Dies From Co-Sleeping After Mom Drank During 'Virtual Moms' Night' -- But Court Rules It Wasn't a Crime

Police arrived about 8:30 a.m. after getting a call about an unresponsive child, WBAL reported at the time.

According to court documents, Morrison discovered the infant cold and blue when she woke up at 7:45 a.m. Her 4-year-old had woken up first and noticed mom was asleep on top of her baby sister and tried, unsuccessfully, to wake her. When she did awake, she performed CPR and was frantic for help.

A roommate who lived with Morrison, Ilzaryah, and Morrison's other 4-year-old daughter told the news station that the mom shared a bed with her children.