New Clear Face Masks Are Allowing NICU Babies To See Parents' Smiles for the Very First Time

"Having the ability to connect with [my daughter] this way has been its little ray of sunshine through all of this," Mason-Folse told Good Morning America this week.

She gave birth at Ochsner Baptist back in March, at the onset of the crisis. And as if the threat of this deadly virus wasn't enough to make the new mom worry, pregnancy complications forced her to gave birth well before her due date. Her baby, later named Amara, weighed only 1 lb. and was immediately rushed to the NICU.

For the last few months, Mason-Folse and her husband, Henri Folse, have been diligently visiting her in the NICU and doing everything they can to bond with her as she grows.

Still, the experience has been far from normal. The parents can only visit one at a time -- never together -- and must scrub in like doctors about to perform surgery. Though they try to smile and coo and make silly faces at their little girl, the surgical masks they used to wear blocked most of their facial expressions.

Luckily, this isn't a worry anymore.