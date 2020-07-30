Mom Nails the Panic of Trying To Figure Out Whether To Send Her Kid Back to School This Year

With back-to-school inching closer and closer, you might think most parents would've made up their minds by now.

But considering 2020 has been a dumpster fire so far -- and the current global health crisis has literally thrown all future plans into the proverbial wood chipper -- it seems impossible to know for sure what the "right" decision is. That's particularly true because the current virus rates remain different in each state, and the science seems to be changing each week.

There are those who argue that several countries, including Germany and Denmark, have already returned to in-person learning with no real issues. But others might point out that those countries saw significantly less community spread than we're seeing in the US, which only has 4% of the world's population, but 25% of virus cases. (Yikes.)

Others think that because pediatric cases are less common than adult ones, the risk of further outbreaks in schools remains relatively low. But to that, you could argue that although rare, pediatric cases do exist -- and have sometimes resulted in death. Plus, many researchers are still concerned that kids are acting as asymptomatic "silent spreaders." In one recent study, tweens and teens were actually more likely to spread the virus to other family members than adults or children younger than 10.

Thinking through all of this is enough to make parents spiral, and rightly so.