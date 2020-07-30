Proud Parents Who Hung Celebratory Signs After Twins Graduated With Honors Hit With Racist Letter

Like many 2020 graduates, Xanah and Xarah Sproul were excited to walk at graduation this year.

The twin sisters, who were high school seniors, certainly had a lot to be proud of. Both were graduating with honors from Yulee High School, where they were straight-A students as well as members of the National Honor Society, VyStar program and Beta Club. They're also heading to Saint Leo University in the fall, where they both received a full ride. (According to News 4 JAX, they are the recipients of four-year Tipping the Scale scholarships through the Boys and Girls Club.)

So it's no wonder that their parents, David and Toya Sproul, wanted to decorate their front stoop with graduation signs celebrating their daughters' achievements.

"They've been ridiculously hard-working girls ever since kindergarten," David recently told BuzzFeed News. "They've always pushed for the best. As twins, especially, they work together and help each other."



But the parents never could have imagined that the signs would spark such hate -- such racism -- in the heart of someone who saw them.