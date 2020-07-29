Grandma Says Day Care Sent Baby Home With a Skull Fracture & Never Mentioned a Single Thing

A grandmother from Charotte, North Carolina, says that when her grandson came home from day care on Monday he was acting differently. Tonya Johnson would later learn that her 3-month-old grandson Kaiden had been dropped while in the care of one of the day care facility's employees, who never said a thing about the incident to Johnson or her daughter.
Johnson was concerned after her daughter picked Kaiden up Monday and noticed he seemed off.
At the hospital, Kaiden was given a CT scan.
He'd spent the day at Bright Path Child Development Center.
Bright Path Director Andrei Grier told the news station that there'd never been a problem with the employee in the past.
"She has been an excellent employee and excellent caregiver," Grier said. "It's just very unfortunate."
The manager of Bright Path added that the facility has always had an open door policy with its parents, who could come in and visit classrooms at any time. The manager swore nothing like this had happened before.
The family never had a problem with Bright Path before Kaiden's accident.
Bright Path was even where they sent Kaiden's older brother. The employee who dropped the young boy and didn't notify anyone has since been fired.
"We actually called and actually reported the incident ourselves to make sure everyone understands we are trying to be as transparent as we possibly can be," Grier said. "We just want the parents and the family to know that we are here for them."
Luckily, Kaiden is expected to make a full recovery.
"Kaiden is doing fine right now," Johnson said. "He is laughing and back to himself."
She urges urging other day care employees to always do the right thing.
"You just gotta be careful, be more careful," she explained. "And if something happens, the least little thing, especially if it is a baby, don't try to hide it or keep it a secret. Say something."
