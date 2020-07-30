People Are Slamming Proud Dad’s ‘Hack’ for Getting His Son To Read More Books

"Our parents awarded us $10 for every A ($9 for A-, $8 for B+...) on our report cards. This was tracked in our 'checkbook' and every year the value of an A appreciated by $2 Loved beating my lil bro so much it became a habit... He's a UCLA grad. I'm a Harvard grad," one commenter shared.



"We make my 5-year-old earn all of his TV and video game time by reading with us," someone else wrote. "We also let him bump his bed-time back a half hour if he wants bed-time stories. We've got him to the point he'll get upset if we say we don't have time for a book."



A third person agreed that to a certain extent the method works.

"I hated reading so much as a child that [I] needed remedial reading classes. My mom decided to pay me for each book I read, and I came to love if so much I now average 60 books a year."